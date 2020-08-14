Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.37. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.