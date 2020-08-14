SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Gap Up to $37.82

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $37.82. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 3,151,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 89.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

