Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%.

Shares of SONM opened at $1.03 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $912,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva purchased 100,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250 in the last ninety days.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

