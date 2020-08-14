Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Up 2.5%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47, 458 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

About Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

