Soliton Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soliton in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SOLY. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $6.77 on Friday. Soliton has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -0.01.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other Soliton news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Soliton by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Soliton in the first quarter worth $359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Soliton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soliton by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

