SolarWinds Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 554% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,429,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,722 shares of company stock worth $7,838,531. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,899,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,780,000 after buying an additional 251,404 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,410,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,440,000 after buying an additional 847,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,051,000 after buying an additional 162,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 28.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after buying an additional 320,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 458.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 868,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

