SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $19.61. SolarWinds shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 22,362 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $627,983.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 596,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,891.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $5,856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at $59,429,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,722 shares of company stock worth $7,838,531 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

