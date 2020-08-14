SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.18.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Sunday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.