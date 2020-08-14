Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,213,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $82,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

SPG stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.