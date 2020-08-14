Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Position Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $163.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

