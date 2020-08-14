Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative net margin of 134.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sientra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 116.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 705,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 966.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Sientra by 6.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 809,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

