SHW (ETR:SW1) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of SHW AG (ETR:SW1) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.15 ($17.82) and last traded at €15.00 ($17.65), approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.90 ($17.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.56.

About SHW (ETR:SW1)

SHW AG develops and manufactures products to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in the automotive industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pumps and Engine Compliments, and Brake Discs. The Pumps and Engine Compliments segment offers variable oil pumps/map-controlled oil pumps, e-pumps, primary transmission oil pumps, oil/vacuum pumps with or without balancer shafts, and camshaft phasers for passenger vehicles; and transmission oil, fuel, engine oil, and industrial pumps for truck and off-highway applications, as well as provides powder metallurgy products comprising sintered adjustment rings and rotors for variable oil pumps offering reduced consumption, camshaft phaser components of steel and aluminum powder, and backlash-free gearwheel systems.

