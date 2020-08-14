Short Interest in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Rises By 167.6%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the June 15th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apex Global Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

APEX opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Apex Global Brands has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 55.39% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

