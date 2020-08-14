Short Interest in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Expands By 43.8%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 31st total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APEX opened at $0.76 on Friday. Apex Global Brands has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 55.39% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

