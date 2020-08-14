Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Decreases By 22.8%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

