Short Interest in AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) Rises By 87.2%

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AirMedia Group stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. AirMedia Group has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

