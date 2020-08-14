Short Interest in AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 66.8%

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AirMedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ANTE stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. AirMedia Group has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

