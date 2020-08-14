Shawcor Ltd Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$319.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Cistrone bought 12,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.48 per share, with a total value of C$41,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,498.28. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Tabak bought 25,000 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$47,312.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,300.50. Insiders have bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,634 in the last ninety days.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

