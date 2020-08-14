SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 6,193.17% and a negative return on equity of 290.83%.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

