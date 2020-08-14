Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an under review rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

LON STB opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.62). The firm has a market cap of $119.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 664.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 963.75.

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,000 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,181.85).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

