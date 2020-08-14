Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.24, 2,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCBH)

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

