Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.75) and last traded at GBX 830 ($10.85), approximately 14,121 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 38,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($11.03).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 830.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 812.57. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 million and a PE ratio of -35.76.

About Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

