Scotiabank Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$57.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.75.

TSE SLF opened at C$56.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a current ratio of 103,789.00, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.38, for a total value of C$1,387,726.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,249,000.86. Insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,876 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

