Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,764 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $22,722,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 414,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 224,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

