Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €106.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.23 ($117.92).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

EPA SU opened at €104.75 ($123.24) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.79.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.