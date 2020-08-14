Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Upgraded to Buy by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sachem Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

SACH stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sachem Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

