Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUS stock opened at C$18.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.91. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$23.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 359.34%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.