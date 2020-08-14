Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPRX opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

