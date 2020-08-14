Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($4.56) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.56) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.43). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($16.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

NYSE:RCL opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,162.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

