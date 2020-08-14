Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAVVF. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.30.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

