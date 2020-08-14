Royal Bank of Canada Increases WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$15.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIR.U. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$13.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$6.19 and a 12-month high of C$15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

