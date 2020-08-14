Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $12.50

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNGF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $7.56 on Monday. Tricon Capital Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

