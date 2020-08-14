Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $32.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 296,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sunoco by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

