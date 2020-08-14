Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target to GBX 260

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective (up from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 233 ($3.05).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTG stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Monday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.17 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.53.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.