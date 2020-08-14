Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Price Target to $20.00

Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TGCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teranga Gold from $17.25 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teranga Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

TGCDF stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Teranga Gold has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

