Rotork (LON:ROR) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 334.20 ($4.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.94. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

