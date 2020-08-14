Roth Capital Increases Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target to $1.60

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $1.40 to $1.60 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

