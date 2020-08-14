Ronald Marston Purchases 2,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $625.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 150,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

