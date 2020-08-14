Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 241.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rollins by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rollins by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Rollins stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

