Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Steven W. Etzel Sells 1,000 Shares

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $236.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.46. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

