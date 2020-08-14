Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Rockwell Automation worth $97,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK opened at $236.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.46. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total value of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

