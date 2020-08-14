Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.60

News articles about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RTNTF stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

