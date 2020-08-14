Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 710.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 127,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

