Reviewing Valaris (DOFSQ) & Its Peers

Valaris (OTCMKTS: DOFSQ) is one of 28 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Valaris to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million -$357.21 million -0.08 Valaris Competitors $1.09 billion -$286.58 million 0.69

Valaris’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valaris and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris Competitors 874 2316 1931 78 2.23

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 36.58%. Given Valaris’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -122.85% -14.06% -7.01% Valaris Competitors -85.03% -17.93% -6.54%

Summary

Valaris rivals beat Valaris on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

