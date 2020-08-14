Reviewing Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) & SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A SCYNEXIS 0 0 6 0 3.00

SCYNEXIS has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 549.93%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -162.05% SCYNEXIS N/A -492.24% -101.81%

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.13 million N/A N/A SCYNEXIS $120,000.00 598.07 -$53.71 million ($8.10) -0.84

Ritter Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCYNEXIS.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The company's product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company develops ibrexafungerp, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

