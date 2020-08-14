Reviewing NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) & Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NRG Energy and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 44.34% 130.12% 9.30% Avangrid 11.17% 4.37% 2.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and Avangrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.82 billion 0.88 $4.44 billion $3.96 8.91 Avangrid $6.34 billion 2.44 $700.00 million $2.17 23.05

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Avangrid. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NRG Energy and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 1 2 6 0 2.56 Avangrid 2 4 1 0 1.86

NRG Energy currently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Avangrid has a consensus target price of $47.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given NRG Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Avangrid.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NRG Energy pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avangrid pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Avangrid has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Avangrid on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. As of February 26, 2019, Avangrid, Inc. owned 8 electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owned and operated 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

