Reviewing Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) & Torm (NYSE:TRMD)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

37.0% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 12.50% 11.47% 3.49% Torm 10.57% 8.45% 4.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Ship Lease and Torm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 Torm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.21%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Torm.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Torm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $261.10 million 0.35 $39.84 million $1.51 3.44 Torm $693.00 million 0.82 $166.02 million N/A N/A

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ship Lease.

Volatility & Risk

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torm has a beta of -413.71, meaning that its stock price is 41,471% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torm beats Global Ship Lease on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.