Reviewing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 1 5 19 0 2.72 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $68.91, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 18.89% 37.13% 15.90% Rubicon Technology -90.60% -10.52% -10.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and Rubicon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $14.61 billion 4.17 $2.71 billion $3.04 21.88 Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 5.72 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

