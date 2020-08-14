Reviewing Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) & GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group 4.04% 5.56% 1.72% GCI Liberty 68.83% -5.05% -2.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and GCI Liberty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $231.69 million 0.52 $4.93 million N/A N/A GCI Liberty $894.73 million 9.54 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -19.73

GCI Liberty has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and GCI Liberty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus price target of $85.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Alaska Communications Systems Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

