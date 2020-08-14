RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion and a PE ratio of 73.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a twelve month low of A$17.31 ($12.36) and a twelve month high of A$29.30 ($20.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$24.73.
RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
